Observer staff writer welcomes a baby boy

The Observer newsroom was buzzing more than usual this Monday. No, there wasn’t some late breaking news over the weekend or trouble with our press. Our newsroom was buzzing because, on Saturday, Aug. 24, Southington Observer staff writer Sheridan Roy and her husband, Dalton, welcomed their first baby boy.

Benjamin Christopher Roy was born at 4:08 p.m. at Hartford Hospital, and he weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Mother, father, and baby are resting up and doing fine.

The new mother said that she was thankful to everyone in the Southington community for their support throughout her pregnancy. “I never liked to ask for special accommodations, but many times it was just offered to me,” she said. “Even something as simple as offering me a seat or a glass of water was appreciated.”

Roy said that she was grateful to everyone that reached out during her pregnancy, accommodating the first-time mom as she went about her business of reporting Southington news, especially during the hot summer months.

“A special thank you goes out to the high school administration and the Board of Education for offering me a highly coveted seat during the high school graduation and special parking privileges, so I didn’t have to walk too far,” she said. “Thank you to all who simply engaged me in conversation and asked how far along I was, if I was excited, or if we had a name picked out.”

Benjamin is the first child of Sheridan and Dalton Roy. His maternal grandparents are JoDee and Cary Cyr of Newington. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Kozikowski of New Britain and Larry Roy of Newington, along with step-grandfather Chris Kozikowski and step-grandmother Rose Roy.

Maternal great-grandparents are Diane and William Laakso of East Hartford, and Annette and Noel Cyr of Manchester.

Now, the new mom and her family will take a well-deserved break.

“I will take a brief hiatus, but I will be back in no time,” she said.