Fire report for the Aug. 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 18:

Monday, Aug. 12

7:01 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

8:52 a.m., 370 Hobart St., Vehicle accident

8:57 a.m., Jude Lane and Monarch Drive, Vehicle accident

3:51 p.m., 975 Marion Ave., Smoke detector activation

4:18 p.m., 395 Winding Ridge Rd., Smoke detector activation

Tuesday, Aug. 13

8:39 a.m., 91 Hunters Ln., Gas leak

12:46 p.m., 34 Westbrook Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

5:01 p.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Cooking fire

5:04 p.m., 154 Mount Vernon Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle

Wednesday, Aug. 14

9:25 a.m., Mount Vernon Road and Jude Lane, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

12:25 p.m., 34 Darling St., Public service

7:29 p.m., 102 West Center St., Smoke scare

Thursday, Aug. 15

8:52 a.m., 102 West Center St., No incident found on arrival

12:28 p.m., Wheeler Village Drive, Public service

1:12 p.m., 1198 Queen St., Animal rescue

2:40 p.m., 125 Main St., HazMat release investigation

4:14 p.m., 22 main St., Lock-out vehicle

5:04 p.m., 434 Burritt St., Unauthorized burning

6:31 p.m., 28 Jensen Ct., Medical assist (EMS)

6:36 p.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Friday, Aug. 16

12:11 a.m., 70 Eden Ave., Vehicle accident

12:34 a.m., 165 Jude Ln., Assist police or other government

1:03 a.m., 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

10:33 a.m., 1850 West St., Lock-out vehicle

Saturday, Aug. 17

10:21 a.m., 1850 West St., Smoke detector activation

12:38 p.m., West Center Street and West Street, Vehicle accident

2:40 p.m., 52 Wheeler Village Dr., Cooking fire

3:55 p.m., 1261 South Main St., Malicious, mischievous false

6:45 p.m., 1303 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Medical assist (EMS)

9:43 p.m., Mount Vernon Road and Hubeny Drive, Vehicle accident

9:43 p.m., 1091 West St., Alarm system activation

Sunday, Aug. 18