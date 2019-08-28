Fall sports are getting underway: Don’t forget FamilyID

The Southington public schools athletic department will go with FamilyID online registration for 2019 fall sports at the middle and high schools.

FamilyID is a secure registration platform that provides athletes with an easy, user-friendly way to register for middle school and high school programs. The FamilyID system keeps track of profile information to allow each family member to apply for multiple programs throughout the year.

All athletes that are interested in participating in fall sports must register online. To register online, an applicant must have had a physical exam within the past 13 months which was signed by a physician. It also must be in effect for the entire length of the sports season.

If a student’s physical expires during the season, they will not be able to play until a new physical exam is received.

Applicants will need the following information to complete the registration: doctor, health insurance, emergency contacts, and phone numbers. To register, visit www.familyid.com/southington-athletics. Click on “Programs” on that site to register.

Physicals must be turned into the nurse’s office before an athlete can begin practicing. The FamilyID registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to Southington’s 2019 Fall Athletics Registration webpage on FamilyID.

For questions, call FamilyID at any time at 1-888-800-5583 x1. You can also email support@familyid.com

First practice dates

Here are the first practice dates as reported by the CIAC on its website:

CROSS COUNTRY: Thursday, Aug. 22

FOOTBALL: Friday, Aug. 23

FIELD HOCKEY: Thursday, Aug. 29

BOYS SOCCER: Thursday, Aug. 29

GIRLS SOCCER: Thursday, Aug. 29

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Thursday, Aug. 29

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Thursday, Aug. 29