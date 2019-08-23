Roller coaster continues for Sal Romano

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Life for a professional baseball player can be a roller-coaster ride, to say the least.

The ups and downs continued on Aug. 15 for Southington native Sal Romano. Romano was optioned to the Triple-A Louisville Bats by the Cincinnati Reds.

“This game will get you. Some good days, some bad days but I will walk with my head up and be back soon,” Romano tweeted on Aug. 15.

Romano had a tough outing on Aug. 14 on the road against the Washington Nationals. He pitched 0.2 inning and gave up eight runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out one in a game the Reds lost 17-7.

Romano pitched two games for Cincinnati after being recalled from Louisville for the second time this season on Aug. 9. He pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 10 at Great American Ball Park and recorded his second three-inning save of the season.

Romano has pitched in three games for the Reds this season. In 6.2 innings, he has given up 10 runs on 14 hits, struck out five and walked three.

His ERA is 13.50, but that is heavily skewed by the early season game against the Nationals.

Romano has pitched in 37 games for the Bats this season, including five starts. He has a 4-7 record and an ERA of 4.55. Romano has pitched 63.1 innings and given up 37 runs (32 earned) on 69 hits. He has struck out 72 and walked 24 to go along with three hit batsmen.

