Obituary: Jessica St. Germain, 35

On Sunday July 7th, at the age of 35, Jessica lost her battle with addiction. There is no greater loss than that of someone as young and spirited as Jessica was.

Jessica grew up in Southington where much of the family she leaves behind still reside. Jessica enjoyed staying active and being outside in nature’s artwork. Jessica was very creative and worked with different art media. Her greatest masterpiece remains here with her family and will always be loved and treasured.

Everyone who came across Jessica recognized her larger than life heart and spirit. She was loved by so many, but even that love was not enough to keep her here. In Jessica’s honor, please be kind to those around you and especially those who may be unable to help themselves.

Through kindness, understanding, and unconditional love, Jessica’s spirit will live on every day in those who loved her.