Obituary: Walter D. Wadman, 79

Walter D. Wadman, 79, of Southington passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital with his beloved family by his side. He was the loving husband to the late Donna (Rozell) Wadman and shared 44 years of marriage.

Born on November 3, 1939 in Waterbury. He was the son of the late Aubrey and Evelyn (Demanovich) Wadman.

Walter was a 1962 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering. He went on to work for Northeast Utilities for 46 years until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the Friendship Lodge #33 Freemasons.

Walter took great pride in caring for his home, which hosted countless holidays and family gatherings including the annual 4th of July celebration. He was a skilled craftsman and was very creative. He took pleasure working in his well organized workshop. He and his wife Donna along with their children, their spouses and grandchildren loved to go to Myrtle Beach, enjoyed cruises together and even took an adventure to Mexico. After Donna passed, he continued his adventures by taking hikes in the woods, exploring historical buildings and landmarks, traveling to Italy, Ireland and Canada and making many trips to Newfoundland to research his family genealogy with his beloved companion Judith. They enjoyed musicals at the Goodspeed Opera House with his family and he looked forward to their annual summer trips to Block Island with her family. Walter’s greatest joy was his family. He was an extremely devoted father. As his children grew, he was able to recognize the unique talents in each of them and inspired them to pursue their passions. He was a great teacher and loved explaining how things worked or how to fix things which was beneficial in making them independent in life. Whenever his children needed anything he was always there to help and see them through. He was their rock. Walt especially enjoyed his grandchildren and was diligent in attending every musical concert as he was proud of their accomplishments. He also would attend their plays, baseball games, softball games or any function his grandchildren were involved in. He took special pride in them obtaining a higher education and provided support to help them achieve their degrees. He also took every opportunity to provide guidance and insight so they could make good informed choices in life. He was so very proud of each of them.

Walter had a special ability to converse with anybody about any subject and an inherent gift to make them feel special. He was honorable, kind, generous, loyal and a true gentleman in every way. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his four children, John and Judi Wadman, Susan and Dr. Anthony Ciardella, Jim and Kirsten Wadman and Joanne Wadman-Comparone all of Southington. His grandchildren, Michael Ciardella, Emily and Abigail Wadman, James, David, Kiralyn and Megan Wadman, Hannah and Hailey Comparone, Nicholas and Chase Wadman and MJ DiVito and wife Lindsey. He also leaves his loving companion of 11 years, Judith Salisbury of Woodbury, CT and her daughters Melanie, Allison and Jennifer. Two brothers, Robert “Chicky” Wadman of Southbury and John “Jack” (Maureen) Wadman of Beacon Falls; two sisters, Elaine (Tom) McDonnell of Litchfield and Audrey (Tim) Szczesiul of Enfield, his sister-in-law, Rita Discenza of Queensbury, NY along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his son Paul Wadman and brother Bill Wadman.

The family would like to thank Hartford Hospital Emergency Department and the Neuro-Trauma Intensive Care Unit for their skillful, kind and compassionate care. We especially want to thank Walter’s daughter-in-law, Judi Tartaglia, RN, for her loving care, knowledge of what to do during this critical time and for guiding the family through what was one of the most difficult times in their lives. Also, to his son-in-law, Dr. Anthony Ciardella who took exceptional care of him for over 33 years. Walt always felt he was blessed to have him not only as a son-in-law but as his own personal physician.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main Street, Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street., Southington.

Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his memory online at: nationalmsociety.org or to the charity of ones choice.