Obituary: Barbara S. (Stevenson) Baker, 76

Barbara S. (Stevenson) Baker, 76, of Bristol, beloved wife of Joseph R. Baker passed away peacefully after a short illness with her family at her side on Sunday (August 18, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Barbara was born in Bristol on September 22, 1942 and was a daughter of the late William J. and Carmen (Raymond) Stevenson. A resident in Bristol and Terryville for most of her life, she graduated from St. Anthony’s High School (Class of 1960) and attended Central Connecticut State University. She worked at Travelers and retired from the Farmington Company. She enjoyed reading, shopping, dining out, soap operas and time spent with family and friends. In addition to her husband of 48 years, she is survived by her children: Craig Baker of Waterbury and Kara Baker of Bristol; her grandson: Cainen Baker of Bristol: her brothers and sisters-in-laws: Terry and Mary Stevenson of Winchester, Bob Stevenson of Maine, Dan and Janet Stevenson of Plymouth, Jack and Donna Stevenson of Harwinton, Bruce Stevenson of Bristol, her brother-in-law: Robert Baker of New Fairfield; her aunt: Rose Phelan of Torrington; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special great-nephew: Teddy. She was predeceased by her parents, several aunts, uncles, cousins and her sister-in-law, Donna Stevenson. Special thanks to the physicians and staff of St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided in her final days. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (August 22, 2019) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home today (Wednesday) between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to the Saint Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.