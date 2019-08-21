Obituary: Monique (Dube) Fournier, 87

Monique (Dube) Fournier, 87, of Bristol, died on Thursday (August 15, 2019) at The Pines at Bristol. Monique was born in St. Jacques, New Brunswick, Canada, on June 11, 1932 and was a daughter of the late Alex and Delia (Bosse) Dube. A longtime Bristol resident, she retired from Bristol Spring in 1999. She enjoyed knitting and cooking and especially hosting her family for Christmas Eve dinners. Monique is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Denise and Dean Boucher of Bristol; four sisters: Anne Bosse of Bristol, Ida Albert, Rollande Dube, and Veronique LeBel, all of Canada; five grandchildren: four great-grandchildren: and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two sons: Daniel Fournier and Pierre Fournier. Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday (August 20, 2019) at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 10:30 and 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.

