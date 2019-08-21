Fire report for the Aug. 23 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11:
Monday, Aug. 5
- 3:54 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Alarm system activation
- 11:23 a.m., East Street and Meriden Avenue, Cancelled en route
- 11:32 a.m., Aircraft Road and Newell Street, Vehicle accident
- 5:57 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival
- 6:43 p.m., 750 Queen St., Chemical hazard
Tuesday, Aug. 6
- 1:30 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building
- 2:39 p.m., 785 Kettle Path, Medical assist (EMS)
- 6:02 p.m., 177 Carter Ln., Smoke detector activation
Wednesday, Aug. 7
- 11:42 a.m., Meriden Avenue and South End Road, Vehicle accident
- 11:49 a.m., 1107 South End Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 6:39 p.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Vehicle accident
- 7:02 p.m., 509 Canal St., Alarm system sounded
- 7:12 p.m., 1676 West St., Smoke detector activation
- 7:40 p.m., 1978 West St., Smoke scare
- 8:09 p.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Assist police or other government
- 9:11 p.m., 509 Canal St., Alarm system sounded
Thursday, Aug. 8
- 10:02 a.m., 41 Village Rd., Public service
- 7:25 p.m., West Queen Street and Newell Street, Arcing, shorted electrical
- 7:55 p.m., 2123 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 9:31 p.m., Andrews Street and Long Bottom Road, Vehicle accident
Friday, Aug. 9
- 7:14 a.m., Darling Street and North Main Street, Vehicle accident
- 10:24 a.m., 54 Tridell Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 10:59 a.m., 35 Parkview Dr., Vehicle accident
- 11:01 a.m., 491 Darling St., Public service
- 12:40 p.m., 11 Ciccio Rd., Carbon monoxide detector activated
- 5:26 p.m., 1081 West St., Removal of victims
- 10:04 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, EMS call, excluding vehicle
Saturday, Aug. 10
- 1:45 a.m., 43 Eastview Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 1:21 p.m., West Street and Curtiss Street, Vehicle accident
- 5:06 p.m., 746 Main St., Lock-out vehicle
- 10:05 p.m., Center Street and Center Place, Vehicle accident
- 11:56 p.m., 326 Main St., Vehicle accident
Sunday, Aug. 11
- 7:05 a.m., 37 Darling St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 9:32 a.m., 592 South End Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 12:00 p.m., 11 Spring St., Service call
- 3:59 p.m., Ledge Road and Shuttle Meadow Road, Extrication of victim(s)
- 4:55 p.m., 43 Academy St., Emergency medical service
- 8:01 p.m., 675 Queen St., No incident found on arrival
- 8:12 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Lock-out vehicle
- 9:13 p.m., 856 Pleasant St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 9:46 p.m., 2 Maple Rd., Smoke detector activation