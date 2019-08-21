Fire report for the Aug. 23 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11:

Monday, Aug. 5

3:54 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Alarm system activation

11:23 a.m., East Street and Meriden Avenue, Cancelled en route

11:32 a.m., Aircraft Road and Newell Street, Vehicle accident

5:57 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival

6:43 p.m., 750 Queen St., Chemical hazard

Tuesday, Aug. 6

1:30 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building

2:39 p.m., 785 Kettle Path, Medical assist (EMS)

6:02 p.m., 177 Carter Ln., Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, Aug. 7

11:42 a.m., Meriden Avenue and South End Road, Vehicle accident

11:49 a.m., 1107 South End Rd., Smoke detector activation

6:39 p.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Vehicle accident

7:02 p.m., 509 Canal St., Alarm system sounded

7:12 p.m., 1676 West St., Smoke detector activation

7:40 p.m., 1978 West St., Smoke scare

8:09 p.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Assist police or other government

9:11 p.m., 509 Canal St., Alarm system sounded

Thursday, Aug. 8

10:02 a.m., 41 Village Rd., Public service

7:25 p.m., West Queen Street and Newell Street, Arcing, shorted electrical

7:55 p.m., 2123 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

9:31 p.m., Andrews Street and Long Bottom Road, Vehicle accident

Friday, Aug. 9

7:14 a.m., Darling Street and North Main Street, Vehicle accident

10:24 a.m., 54 Tridell Dr., Smoke detector activation

10:59 a.m., 35 Parkview Dr., Vehicle accident

11:01 a.m., 491 Darling St., Public service

12:40 p.m., 11 Ciccio Rd., Carbon monoxide detector activated

5:26 p.m., 1081 West St., Removal of victims

10:04 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, EMS call, excluding vehicle

Saturday, Aug. 10

1:45 a.m., 43 Eastview Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle

1:21 p.m., West Street and Curtiss Street, Vehicle accident

5:06 p.m., 746 Main St., Lock-out vehicle

10:05 p.m., Center Street and Center Place, Vehicle accident

11:56 p.m., 326 Main St., Vehicle accident

Sunday, Aug. 11