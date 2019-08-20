Farm-to-table dinner event to held by SoCCA Sept. 8

Southington Community Cultural Arts will host the community’s first-ever locally inspired farm-to-table dinner event in support of its All Access Arts program on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

“Dinner Under the Stars” is a multi-course, open-air dinner that celebrates food as an art form. The event covers downtown from the SoCCA building to the town green and the adjacent Apple Alley. To start, hors d’oeurves will be served in SoCCA’s Hopko Performance Hall.

The four-course dinner will be served on tables set up along the town green on Apple Alley. Guests will be served meals from chefs from Flair Restaurant, Smokin’ with Chris, Craft Kitchen, Anthony Jack’s and Paul Gregory’s, all of whom will be donating their time and talents. All of the produce comes from Karabin Farms and Lewis Educational Agriculture Foundation (L.E.A.F.).

Courses include an autumn vegetable croquette, Southwestern spicy corn chowder, baby spinach and bacon salad and a main course of beef brisket, donated by Karabin Farms. The meal will be finished off with a dessert of apple rose puff pastry. Meal options are subject to change.

SoCCA’s All Access program is a creative arts program dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults with intellectual disabilities through artistic expression and exploration. A multi-faceted program that reaches more than 50 individuals weekly, All Access engages professional artists who connect participants to their community, provide creative skills training, produce meaningful income and enhance their quality of life through the creative process.

In addition to the generosity of the participating restaurants and chefs, the press release from SoCCA said the following individuals and organizations made contributions in support of this community event: Karabin Farms, Main Street Community Foundation, Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, Hartford Health Care, Attorney Tony Sheffy, Webster Bank, Rick and Paula Knight, George and Susan Skarvinko, the Hopko Family, Florian Properties, Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, Coca-Cola Northern New England, Rogers Orchards, Witchdoctor Brewing, and Worldwide Wine and Spirits.

Dinner tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at southingtonarts.org.

For more information, contact Lauri MacLean at (860) 276-1581.