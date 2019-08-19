WFSB’s Dennis House to host Crocodile Club

The New England Carousel Museum announced that Dennis House, Eyewitness News anchor and “Face the State” moderator on WFSB, is hosting the Crocodile Club’s 138th dinner meeting to be held at Lake Compounce. on Friday, Sept. 6.

House has been a mainstay on Channel 3 since 1992. A native New Englander and Emmy award-winning journalist, Dennis co-anchors Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and interviews politicians and newsmakers as the moderator of “Face the State.”

The Crocodile Club began in 1875 in the Lake Compounce Ballroom and is back in the Ballroom this year.

The New England Carousel Museum, a nonprofit, once again presents the annual dinner meeting at Lake Compounce on Friday, Sept. 6 at noon. The Crocodile Club will celebrate its 138th reunion dinner as speakers put aside political differences to celebrate this important part of history and the public is invited to join.

There will be direct transportation to and from the Ballroom as Lake Compounce will be closed to the public for the season. Crocodile guests will be able to ride the Carousel from 12 to 1 pm.

Festivities will begin with the social hour at noon (when crocodile tears are shed) with a beer and wine cash bar. During dinner, a lively program with Connecticuts politicos as guest speakers will follow. Good speeches and bad jokes are limited to three minutes per person. No serious political speeches are allowed.

Tickets, available at the Carousel Museum, are $55 each or $60 at the door. Stop in to purchase your ticket, call the museum to put it on your credit card, or mail to the Crocodile Club, c/o Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010. Make checks payable to the Carousel Museum. The dinner registration form can be downloaded from the Carousel Museum website thecarouselmuseum.org.

Tickets are necessary to enter.

For more information, contact the New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol, (860)585-5411