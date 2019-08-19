Obituary: Irene M. Cianciolo, 92

Irene M. Cianciolo, 92, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the HOCC at New Britain. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Cianciolo for 43 years.

Irene was born in New Britain on April 19, 1927. She worked as a nurse for 25 years at Bradley Memorial Hospital and then volunteered there for over 20 years. She also volunteered at Bread for Life. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and was an avid card player. Bird watching also brightened all of her days.

Irene is survived by 4 sons, Charles Cianciola and his wife Marion of Palm Coast, FL; George Cianciolo and his wife Tina of Marion; Joseph Cianciolo and his wife Maya of Meriden and Michael Cianciolo and his wife Mary of Meriden; 9 grandchildren: Jill Cianciola and Jon Wagner of Southington, Tom Cianciola and his wife Christine of Plantsville, Kristin Cianciolo of Springfield, MA, Shermine Cianciolo of Newington; Steven, Lisa and Matthew Cianciolo of Marion and Michael and Joseph Cianciolo, both of Meriden and 5 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Shaun, Nathan, Charlie and Cole.

In addition to her husband Charles, she was predeceased by her two sons, Stephen and Mark Cianciolo, and her daughter, Elaine Cianciolo as well as her mother, Ann Martin, and her three sisters, Annie Lacoske, Helen Reinhard and Mary Deegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene’s memory may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489 .

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.