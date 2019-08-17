Singer Max Frost gets to chill with the Rocketman

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Recording artist Max Frost said it was one of those crazy moments in his relatively young career.

Frost wrote a song in tandem with producer Michael Schultz. The pair had already teamed up for Frost’s songs “Good Morning” (which ended up on a commercial for Pepsi’s sparking water) and “Sometimes.” Both songs are on Frost’s debut album “Gold Rush.”

When the new song was done, Frost said, he played it for the album’s executive producer Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums. Ultimately, Frost said, the feeling was mutual that the song wasn’t quite right for the album.

Six months later, said Frost, DJ Mustard, another of Frost’s collaborators, had played the track for none other than Sir Elton John. And John expressed interest in providing vocals for DJ Mustard’s version of the song.

“Out of nowhere it happened,” said Frost, who will be performing at The Space Ballroom in Hamden on Aug. 17.

Suddenly, Frost said he was flown out to London. He ended up serving as vocal producer for the track, guiding John through the track. Frost said John, however, needed little guidance.

Sometimes, these days, artists will handle recording different parts of a track via the web, trading files, and Skyping conversations. All the different musicians and personnel will be scattered throughout the globe.

This wasn’t the case for Frost and John.

“I was on the board talking to him (John) through the glass (that separated the control room from the recording room),” said Frost.

“It was just an amazing experience,” said Frost.

To have the nod of approval from a musical legend like John was “amazing,” said Frost.

Frost said the moment also taught him to always write a song as if it just might possibly be recorded by someone like Elton John. He said as the song was recorded, he started thinking to himself what he could have done better with the track before the Rocketman had gotten hold of it.

Before you put a song out in the world, Frost said you must ask yourself, “Do you believe in it?”

Frost said the song still hasn’t been released. However, he said, “That was one of a handful of insane unicorn moments that has happened in my career,” said Frost.

One of the earlier accolades Frost received in his career came from legendary rock magazine, Rolling Stone. The magazine tapped Frost as an artist to watch. The nod came after Frost had released his EP, “Intoxication,” in 2015.

“It was cool,” said Frost of being recognized by the magazine. “The magazine has huge prestige.”

One of Frost’s songs also has connected with fans.

The track “Adderall” has inspired some to bring their prescription bottles of the drug to Frost’s concerts for the artist to autograph.

Frost said the song was inspired the fact that Adderall, taken without a prescription, was the only way he made it through his senior year of high school and freshman year of college. “It allowed me to party all night.”

The song was intended as a slightly humorous acknowledgment of his abuse of the drug, he said. The song became his way of mocking himself.

“I’m glad people reacted to it and feel the fun behind the song,” said Frost.

After releasing a few singles and EP, Frost recorded his first full length “Gold Rush,” which was released last October.

When he went into the studio, Frost said, his mission had changed a bit from recording the singles and EP.

“You have to start finding consistency about the way you are thinking and the way you are approaching songs,” said Frost.

So, when Frost began recording, he felt he had to record a couple of songs that would serve as the cornerstones of the album and build the rest of the songs around that foundation. For Frost, the songs, “Eleven Days, “Good Morning,” “Money Problems,” and “Slow Jamz” served as those tracks.

Fitzpatrick, as the album’s executive producer, was a great help in making “Gold Rush” consistent. “He could speak the language of writing songs,” said Frost. “He could articulate why something is great and when something is not working.”

Having Fitzpatrick serve as an objective ear also helped reduce Frost’s stress of already writing, singing and producing on the album.

When Frost comes to Connecticut, he will be headlining. However, he recently came off a tour as the opener for 21 Pilots.

Frost said the 21 Pilots tour served as a great learning experience. He said he learned a lot about how to command a crowd. And although he isn’t doing a complete copy of what 21 Pilots did on stage, he said he stole a lot in terms of constructing a rhythm of the performance.

The show at the Space Ballroom will find Frost performing solo. He will take turns playing the drums, bass, electric guitar and acoustic guitars to a backing track. He said the show will be a kind of “The Who meets Cirque du Soleil.”

After the tour, Frost said he will be continuing to release singles on a consistent basis. In today’s world of music, he said singles are more important than albums. It’s important to having a continuing conversation with fans rather than just the statement of one album occasionally.

Max Frost performs at The Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For information, visit SpaceBallroom.com or MaxFrost.net.

