Grants available at Main Street foundation

Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF) is accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations. Visit mainstreetfoundation.org/apply-for-grant to search the foundation’s various grant-making programs.

The Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes memorial trust is available to nonprofits supporting the health and wellbeing of Southington residents.

The deadline for letters of intent is Sept. 13.

The Burlington Community Fund is available to organizations serving Burlington residents. The deadline is Sept. 13.

The Men & Boys’ Fund is available to organizations serving men and boys in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott. The deadline is Sept. 6.

The Women & Girls’ Fund is available to organizations serving women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott. The deadline is Sept. 13.

Organizations interested in applying to any of the grants should contact director of grants and programs Kate Kerchaert at (860) 583-6363 prior to submitting a proposal.