SHS Wall of Honor turns to students for future growth

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington High School wall of honor proudly recognizes graduates of Southington schools who have gone on to accomplish wonderful things in their careers and communities. Just outside of the auditorium, a brick wall is lined with dozens of plaques that current students pass by each day.

Board of education member and former SHS teacher, Bob Brown, works each year to compile and sort through nominations, connect with nominated individuals and/or their families, research nominees who are deceased, coordinate to purchase plaques, and more. This year, he hopes to have a helping hand from current SHS students.

After conversations with incoming SHS principal Frank Pepe, Brown is hopeful that school administration can coordinate the wall of honor into a special project for students, having them assist in research, and design new and improved posters and materials to mount on the wall.

“They walk by this wall every day, but most of them probably aren’t even aware of exactly what it is,” said Brown. “Having the students involved will help draw their attention to the whole concept.”

Brown said the wall of honor can be an inspiration for current students, offering a glimpse of what they, too, can accomplish in their lives beyond high school.

“We have terrific artists in our schools who could make these posters look wonderful,” Brown said.

Brown also will focus on fundraising efforts this year to help the project enhance and continue. Looking ahead, he has several big ideas for the wall, such as a mobile wall that can be displayed in public places around the community. He hopes to install a wall-mounted television near the wall, as well, that can display information about honorees and also be used for school announcements.

He also looks to eventually throw a gala at the Aqua Turf Club and invite all of the past honorees and their families at no cost to them.

Several past honorees have been generous in making donations to the program. Donations can be made to the SHS Wall of Honor Foundation, Inc., a tax-deductible nonprofit, by contacting Brown at chopin7777@aol.com.

“I think the wall is something the community is proud of,” said Brown. “Our community is very generous, and I’m hopeful we’ll get some support.”

Nominations for the upcoming year are being accepted at this time through the end of October. Selection of honorees will be notified in November, and a ceremony will be held in the spring.

Criteria for nominations include: a career or lifetime achievement, outstanding awards received, humanitarian work, or community service. Honorees must qualify for at least one of those categories.

Nomination forms can be found at the high school, or online by visiting southingtonschools.org. Under “schools,” click “Southington High School.” On the side, click “SHS Celebrations,” then “Wall of Honor.”

For more information, contact Brown at chopin7777@aol.com.