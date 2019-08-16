Obituary: Henry R. Blessing, 75

Henry R. Blessing, 75, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. He was the loving husband of Judith (Messner) Blessing for over 50 years.

Born on March 1, 1944 in New Britain to the late Henry R. and Florence (Porter) Blessing, he had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Henry enjoyed reading, collecting music and taking walks in the woods. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them.

In addition to his wife Judith, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Blessing Miceli and husband Michael of Plantsville and Kathleen Blessing and husband Tim Ebner of Southington, two granddaughters, Kaelyn and Eiryn Miceli and one sister, Carol Maranda and her husband Robert of Port St. Lucie, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry’s memory may be made to The Masonicare Annual Appeal, c/o The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492 (https://www.masonicare.org/support-masonicare/Pages/Donate.aspx) or to The Sisters’ Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492 (http://thesistersproject.org/donate/).

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at South End Cemetery, South End Rd., Southington. Calling hours will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 985 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.