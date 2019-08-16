Obituary: Elsie R. Galiette, 89

Elsie R. Galiette, age 89, of Southington passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2019. Elsie was the widow of Deacon Andrew S. Galiette. Born in Castel Campagnano, Italy on November 21, 1929 she was a daughter of the late Gerardo Resse & Maria (Perfetto) Resse. Elsie is survived by her daughters, Sandra Galiette & her life-partner Bettina Gray of Bristol and Deborah Galiette of Southington; her grandchildren Andrea (Aszklar) Barrett & her husband Richard and Anthony Aszklar & his wife Lisa all of Southington; her great granddaughters, Kayli Hernandez, Venessa Hernandez & Catrina Aszklar and several nieces & nephews. Elsie was predeceased by her great grandson Michael Andrew Shore and her sisters Elena DeAngelis & Ines Meccariello. She was a resident of Southington since age 9. Elsie was employed at the former Allied Control Company for many years and she was a saleswoman at the former Zayre’s and retired from Aimes Department Store. Elsie was always all about family, she loved to cook and was well known for her pepper biscuits. Elsie had a love for flowers that could always be expressed in her gardens.

Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden.

