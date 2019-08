Marybeth (Franco) Freeman, age 57, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Fragola) Franco and Matthew Franco, Sr. She was a resident of Southington for most of her life before moving to Brunswick, ME. She leaves behind two brothers, Matthew (Skip) Franco, Jr. and Richard D. Franco; two sisters, Shari Roguski and Elisse Franco as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. Services will be at a future date at the convenience of the family.