Obituary: Barbara Ann Nugent, 74

Barbara Ann Nugent, 74 years, of Kennebunk, ME died August 10, 2019 at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

Barbara was born March 24, 1945 in Fall River, MA, a daughter of David and J. Bernice (Cleaves) Hart. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and was a paralegal for several law firms in Massachusetts, Hawaii, Indiana and Connecticut. On August 5, 1972, Barbara married John (Jack) Thomas Nugent.

Barbara enjoyed reading mystery novels and travelling. She and Jack enjoyed cruises and numerous trips to Ireland in search of their ancestors. She was also an avid sports fan, specifically, the Boston Celtics, Notre Dame football team and UCONN women’s basketball. She also enjoyed Irish folk music, but most importantly, she loved her family. Barbara was also a good deacon’s wife, a devout Catholic and a volunteer at the Southington, CT Library.

Barbara is lovingly remembered by her husband, Senior Deacon Jack Nugent, Sr.; her son, John Thomas Nugent, Jr. and his husband, Geoffrey Noah Keim, of Washington, DC; her daughter, Nancy Frances Nugent; her sister, Nancy P. Flynn and her husband, Peter, of Plymouth, MA; and her brother, William D. Hart and his wife, Sandra, of Somerset, MA.

Friends may visit from 1-3 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K St NW Ste 250, Washington, DC 20005

