Local man graduates army training

U.S. Army Private Dan Minton recently graduated as an honor graduate from advanced individual training at Fort Gordon, Ga. He is a 2018 graduate of Southington High School.

The soldier completed an intensive 20 week program that included training for technical and tactical proficiency in mechanical and electrical principles; preventive maintenance procedures; line installation and wiring techniques; communications securities and procedures; battlefield signal support systems and terminal devices; maintaining radio and data distribution systems; technical assistance for computer systems; technical assistance and training for local area networks (LAN); maintenance for equipment, terminal devices, and power generators; and physical fitness.

Minton is the son of Steve and Laura-Jean Minton of Plantsville, CT, and is currently stationed in South Korea.