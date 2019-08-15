A Taste of Southington: Blue skies, summer sun, and tasty treats

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The 18th annual A Taste of Southington was a “huge success,” according to Barnes Museum curator Marie Secondo. The event originally was planned for Wednesday, Aug. 7, but was moved to its rain date of Aug. 8 due to torrential rain.

With a forecast for heavy rain last Wednesday, Secondo said that making the switch to Thursday’s rain date was the right move. Thursday evening was bright, sunny and comfortably warm.

“The postponement did not deter the Southington community from coming out in full force,” said Secondo. “Many of the participating restaurants ran out of food, and Mike Truss from Craft Kitchen went back to his restaurant five times to get more of his delicious pizzas that people were waiting in line for.”

In recent years, weather has been a factor for the event. Even after a rain delay last year, visitors came armed with umbrellas in 2018 to enjoy the event between showers. In 2017, a heavy thunderstorm dampened attendance. This year’s event was the first since 2016 to enjoy good weather, but residents were still hesitant leading up to the event.

Secondo said the museum staff were answering many phone calls earlier in the day with locals making sure A Taste of Southington was still on. The clouds held off, and hundreds flocked to the local museum. The walkway was lined with tents, and a large dining tent housed tables for visitors to enjoy the food, the grounds, and the entertainment.

“In all, everyone was in a very festive mood as my staff and I greeted so many familiar faces from town, and welcomed many others from out of town,” said Secondo. “Every chair was utilized, and on the entire grounds of the museum were scattered people sitting on the lawn.”

There was a large selection of flavorful dishes and treats from 11 local restaurants: Sherman’s Taphouse, Craft Kitchen, Ideal Tavern, Frootie Tooties Candy & More, Blimpie, The Bakery on Center Street, Namaste India, Hop Haus Craft Beer & Restaurant, Flair Restaurant & Bar, Paul Gregory’s and Catering by Chef Ralph.

Guests also had entertainment from singer Dave Zoni, crooning nostalgic melodies on the verandah, and after they finished their meals, many made their way downtown for the weekly summer concert series, Music on the Green. Others took advantage of tours of the historical Southington home.

“I was very pleased with the tremendous gathering of so many people,” said Secondo.

John Goralski contributed. To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.