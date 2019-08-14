Police blotter for the Aug. 16 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, July 29 to Monday, Aug. 5:

Monday, July 29

George Miller, 55, of 47 Atkins Ave., Bristol, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Damian Savage, 21, of 962 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of greater than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a stop sign.

Tuesday, July 30

George Fugedi, 66, of 234 Nott St., Wethersfield, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Timothy Ribolla, 36, of 6 Carter Lane, Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree criminal mischief.

Sebastian Licznerski, 21, of 37 Mark Dr., Plantsville, was charged with probation violation.

Richard Tully, 75, of 64 S. Center St., Southington, was charged with animal cruelty.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Emiliano Koxha, 23, of 109 Westbrook Rd., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Steven Santagata, 37, of 210 Converse Ave., Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence and carrying a firearm under the influence.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Todd Whitaker, 52, of no known address, was charged with violation of a protective order, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Monday, Aug. 5

Taylor Vaccarelli, 35, of 45 Carter Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Kyle Jankowski, 24, of 45 Carter Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

James Jones, 52, of 332 Howard Ave., New Haven, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny and first degree criminal mischief.

Don Ubertalli, 84, of 86 Clearview Ct., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Cherish Shorey, 28, of 75 High St., Bristol, was charged with eight counts of sixth degree larceny.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Alycia Bosco, 28, of 256 Savage Hill Rd., Berlin, was charged with driving under the influence and driving too fast.

Gregory Conant, 22, of 105 N. Main St., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Vincent Viturale, 19, of 9 Sun Valley Dr., Southington, was charged with a cell phone violation, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Aug. 8