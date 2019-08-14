Make-A-Wish recipient gives back to program

Delaney Muccino was six-years-old when she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder that cannot be controlled by medication. She spent much of her time at doctor’s appointments and traveling to out-of-state hospitals for long visits, taking away from precious family time with her parents, brother and sister.

That was until Make-A-Wish Connecticut granted Delaney’s wish in October of 2018 to explore the natural beauty of Africa. Her love for animals shined as she embarked on an African safari to see wild antelopes, giraffes, zebras, birds and her favorite animal—elephants.

Inspired by the joy she received from her wish, Delaney initiated a fundraiser at her school to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. She organized a pajama day at Plantsville’s South End Elementary School in February of 2019 and raised $206 to be donated to the organization so that children like herself can continue to experience life changing wishes.

The trip she and her family took was more than just a week filled with her favorite animals and stunning views. It was a week of family time that she, her siblings and her parents had been looking forward to ever since Delaney had been granted her wish.

“Our memory of 2018 could have been of the many trips back-and-forth to Boston for medical appointments,” said her mother, Jill, in a press release. “Instead, our memory of 2018 is of our trip to South Africa. In Africa, we had eleven days of smiles.”

Delaney’s trip to Cape Town exceeded her expectations. Though the trip was eleven days, the impact of their vacation on Delaney and her family will last a lifetime.