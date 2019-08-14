Leaving it all on the field: Sal Romano gets another shot, scores another save

By KEVIN ROBERTS

After a strong effort and three-inning save against the Milwaukee Brewers in late July, there was a good chance that Southington native Sal Romano would be headed back up to the Cincinnati Reds.

On Aug. 9, Cincinnati recalled the big right-hander from the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

“We’re at a point where it’s whatever it takes to win games,” Reds manager David Bell told John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer. “We really like what we saw with Sal. “He’s continued to pitch well at Triple-A. He’s had quite a good stretch. Potentially (he’s a long man} because he’s built up. He could be in a long role or a shorter role.”

This past Saturday, Bell inserted Romano into the game with the Reds leading the Chicago Cubs, 10-0, in front of the home fans at Great American Ball Park. For the second time this season, Romano recorded a three-inning save. He gave up one run on five hits, struck out two and walked none. Romano faced 14 batters and threw 32 of his 43 pitches for strikes.

The one blemish on Romano’s performance was a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the ninth inning. Romano was far from the first pitcher that Schwarber has victimized this season. The home run was Schwarber’s 27th, but it was pure window dressing in a 10-1 Reds victory.

Romano saved the game for former New York Yankee Sonny Gray, who pitched the first six innings and claimed the win. Gray struck out seven, walked four and yielded just two hits. Romano also picked up his first two at bats of the 2019 MLB season. He went hitless with a strikeout in those two at bats.

In two games with the Reds this season, Romano has pitched six innings and allowed two runs on eight hits. He has picked up the save in both games, and his ERA is 3.00. Romano has four strikeouts and one walk over those six innings.

