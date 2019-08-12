Southington driver killed in Plainville car accident

Plainville police are investigating a fatal car accident on Ledge Road on Sunday, Aug. 11. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Sgt. John Quilter at quilter@plainville-ct.gov; Officer Brian DiMauro at dimauro@plainville-ct.gov; or call the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report about a damaged guardrail near 102 Ledge Rd. Officers discovered evidence of a motor vehicle crash, and determined that a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled down the steep rock embankment.

Officers located the vehicle significantly off the roadway. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Denise Santana of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ledge Road was closed for several hours while crews worked to recover the vehicle, and officers collected evidence from the scene. Ledge Road has since reopened to traffic.