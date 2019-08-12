Obituary: Agostino ‘Gus’ Bertuca, 80

Agostino “Gus” Bertuca, 80, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General surrounded by his wife, children, and every one of his grandchildren by his side. He was the beloved husband of Amalia “Molly” (Altieri) Bertuca.

Gus was born on Oct. 14, 1938 in Pianopoli province of Calabria, Italy, the son of the late Tommaso and Susanna (Giuliano) Bertuca. Prior to his retirement he worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and previously at Marlin-Rockwell in Plainville for 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy Club. Gus enjoyed bowling, gardening and playing cards. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family and friends, he lived for his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Molly he is survived by his children Sue Tellerico and her husband Joseph, AnnaMaria Bertuca, Tammy Williams and husband Rodney all of Southington, his grandchildren Jenna Tellerico-Niles, Silvana Tellerico, Joseph Tellerico, Peter DelBuono, Gisella DelBuono, Thomas DelBuono, Isabella Dominello and Giancarlo Dominello as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Maria Guzzo.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12:45 pm from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5-8 pm.

