Obituary: Agnes M. Gaydosh, 99

Agnes M. Gaydosh, 99, of Southington passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Rudolph J. Gaydosh.

She was born in Vineland, Missouri on September 18, 1919 the daughter of the late Marvin and Mary (Aubuchon) Oshia. Prior to her retirement Agnes was a dental assistant in the town of Southington for Dr. Hurle for many years. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas Church and served in many functions. She was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her daughter Marion Gannon of Southington, 3 grandchildren Carissa Torneo of Southington, Shawn Alexander of Enfield and Paul Torneo Jr. of Southington, 3 great grandchildren, Emilie Torneo of Southington, Krista Alexander and Shawn Alexander Jr. of Enfield, 2 nephews Robert Gaydosh of FL and Boniface Gaydosh of Arizona a niece Susan Agia of FL and daughter-in-law Gina Gaydosh of CA. She was predeceased by her son Matthew Gaydosh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday morning from 10 -11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

