New Haven man arrested for gas station burglary

James Jones, 52, of New Haven, was arrested by Southington police at the Bristol courthouse on Monday, Aug. 5 for a 2018 burglary at a Southington gas station.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation into the incident on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Gulf gas station-convenience store at 1123 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in Southington. According to police, the front glass had been broken with a cinder block. Once inside the store, Jones stole approximately 34 cartons of cigarettes (valued at $3,230).

As a result of the investigation, police secured a warrant for Jones’ arrest. At the time of the arrest he was incarcerated, so he was transported to Bristol court for the purpose of serving the warrant.

Jones was charged with third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, and third degree larceny. The court set a $10,000 bond for the charges.