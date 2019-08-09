Apple Harvest Road Race tip: Outline your goals and stay on track

So, you’ve dreamed about running in the Apple Harvest Road Race for years, but you don’t know where to start? You’ve followed your neighbor’s results in the Southington Observer, and you’ve always wanted to make the list?

Well, if this is the year that you want to finally cross it off your bucket list, now is the time to start getting ready.

In this series, Southington YMCA personal trainer Alyssa Lombardi will provide tips for first timers committed to completing the 40th Annual Apple Harvest Road Race.Each week, we will ask Lombardi a different question about getting ready for the big day on Oct. 6.

OBSERVER: What would a typical training program look like for a 5k or 10k?

LOMBARDI: Having a training program when you are focused on a race is very important. Creating an outline of your goals for your targeted race will help you stay on track and progress at the right pace and guide you in developing your training plan.

Generally I suggest that people start by running or walking five to six days a week depending on their fitness level. When creating your training plan, you should be sure to include these three very important types of runs:

A longer run once per week, preferably on the weekend, and it can include walking breaks if it helps to keep the run long. This long run will help increase your endurance.

Speed or pace work. This is where you run faster or at the pace you want to race at for a shorter period of time with rests in between. Speed or pace work should be done once or twice a week with at least a day in between.

The last type of run is called an easy day. Easy days are incorporated to help your body recover. This does not mean a day off, this means walking or running at a lower intensity. This will help build endurance but also help you recover before you have to do speed or pace work again.

For more information please contact the Southington YMCA’s certified personal trainer and running coach Alyssa Lombardi at alombardi@sccymca.org