Obituary: Gloria (Leighton) Digris, 72

Gloria (Leighton) Digris, 72, of Southington, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Anthony Digris.

Gloria was born in Maine on February 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Heline (Gould) Leighton.

Gloria was an active member of The Salvation Army in Maine and Meriden for 50 years. She was also a volunteer at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington for many years and was a member of the Southington Historical Society

Gloria is survived by her three siblings , sisters Joyce Byrock of Maine and Trudy Fogg and her husband Robert of Middlefield, and a brother John Leighton of Maine, her three children P.J. Gontarz of Wallingford, John Tupper of Maine, and Amy Digris of Meriden, six grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter Nettie Tupper, brother William Leighton and sister Marylou Leighton.

Services will be held on Wednesday August 7 at 7pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. Southington.

Visitation will be from 5pm until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army 23 St Casimir Dr. Meriden, Ct 06450. For directions and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchifh.com