Main Street Foundation offers education events for non-profits

Main Street Community Foundation, in partnership with the Connecticut chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), will offer education opportunities for nonprofits in 2019.

These web-audioconferences are held for local nonprofits to enhance the development and knowledge of professionals, volunteers and board members.

The nonprofit education series will be held at MSCF, located at 120 Halcyon Dr., Bristol. The session is free of charge but seats are limited, so contact MSCF to RSVP.

For a full list of offerings in the 2019 nonprofit education series, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org/events.