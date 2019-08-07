The Observer seeks entry-level journalist to join our staff

There’s an excellent opportunity at the weekly StepSaver/Observer newspapers for an entry-level journalist.

Report local news and features through interviews, observation and research. Must be thorough, well organized, with excellent time management skills. Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field, plus some reporting experience preferred. Strong keyboarding skills, along with social media experience and photography required.

We are an equal opportunity employer. Benefits include Health, Life, Dental and Vision insurances; paid vacation; and 401(k) retirement savings with company contribution.

Fax resumes and cover letters to Observer editor John Goralski at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com.