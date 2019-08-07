Southington Lightning strikes twice

The Southington Lightning softball program won a division championship and took second place in another division at the USSSA Northeast National Championships held last month. The tournament was played from July 22-27 at Fastpitch Nation in Windsor.

The Southington Lightning 05s won the 14-and-under championship after going 8-0 over five days. The Lightning 05s won their first pool play game, 5-2, over the Lehigh Valley Patriot Flames 14U before escaping with a 9-8 victory over the Long Island Express 14U East.

In the bracket portion of the tournament, the Lightning 05s opened with a 10-2 win over Danbury PAL Storm 14U. The Lightning 05s held on for a 9-8 win over the Rawlings Wildcats ‘04 of Cheshire in the next game. The Lightning 05s defeated the Classie Lassies Explosion of Wynantskill, N.Y. by a score of 4-2. The next game produced a 5-1 win over Pocono Pride Black of Stroudsburg, Penn. The Lightning 05s took down Thunder Elite 14U Premier, 5-3, in the first meeting between the teams, then beat them again, 12-2, in the championship game.

Three players from the Lightning 05s were recognized for their play in the tournament. Stella Blanchard was honored as the outstanding pitcher and most valuable player of the tournament. Morgan Lasek was honored as the outstanding defensive player while Elyse Picard was chosen as the outstanding offensive player. The Lightning 05s scored 59 runs and allowed 28 over eight games.

Southington Lightning 16U won its first pool play game, 15-1, over the Stafford Stingrays of Manahawkin, N.J. The second pool play game was another win, 7-4, over CJ Force of Freehold, N.J. In bracket play, Lightning 16U opened with a 7-3 win over Lady Wildcat Premier of West Springfield, Mass. The next game was an 8-1 victory over NW Elite U16 of Southwick, Mass. Lightning 16U picked up its third straight bracket play win, 5-4, over the Ulster Fillies 16U of Ulster Park, N.Y. Lightning 16U lost for the first time, 9-6, to Pegasus 14U Black of Drexel Hill, Penn., which dropped them into the losers bracket. From there, Lightning 16U battled all the way to the championship game. They started the run with a 13-1 win over SCC Swat 14U Elite of West Grove, Penn. Next up was a tight 3-2 victory over the CT Tigers Futures of West Hartford. That set up a rematch with Pegasus, which Lightning 16U won 8-3 to reach the championship game. Lightning 16U lost 6-1 to Miss Shen United Selects of Clifton Park, N.Y., in the 16-and-under division championship game.