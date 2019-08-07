Police

Police blotter for the Aug. 9 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, July 27:

Wednesday, July 24

  • David Dionizio, 54, of 63 Spice Hill Dr., Meriden, was charged with third degree assault and second degree threatening.
  • Robert Koerber, 39, of 38 Lyndale Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Thursday, July 25

  • Tamaris Brandon, 27, of 311 Yale Ave., Meriden, was charged with possession of narcotics, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to insure a vehicle.

Friday, July 26

  • Scott Hubeny, 57, of 89 Whitlock Ave., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, July 27

  • James Stebar, 38, of 675 East Forth, South Boston, Mass., was charged with first degree failure to appear.
  • Christopher Figueroa, 35, of 65 Springdale Ave., Meriden, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, home invasion, first degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, third degree strangulation, second degree threatening, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree unlawful restraint.

