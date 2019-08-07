Police blotter for the Aug. 9 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, July 27:

Wednesday, July 24

David Dionizio, 54, of 63 Spice Hill Dr., Meriden, was charged with third degree assault and second degree threatening.

Robert Koerber, 39, of 38 Lyndale Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Thursday, July 25

Tamaris Brandon, 27, of 311 Yale Ave., Meriden, was charged with possession of narcotics, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to insure a vehicle.

Friday, July 26

Scott Hubeny, 57, of 89 Whitlock Ave., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, July 27