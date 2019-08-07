Another Knight gets a chance in the pros

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

On July 27, Liam Scafariello’s dream of becoming a professional baseball player became true. The Southington native was signed by the Ottawa Champions of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball (Can-Am League).

The former Quinnipiac University slugger got off to a slow start, going hitless in his first 11 at bats. Scafariello broke out of his mini slump on Sunday with two hits and an RBI in four at bats. The hits were the first of his professional baseball career, and so was the RBI. Scafariello also picked up the first stolen base of his career. He scored his second run of the season in the game, a 9-5 loss to the New Jersey Jackals at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, N.J.

Scafariello was drafted in the 38th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. He originally committed to UConn, but wound up at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas, for his freshman season. Scafariello moved on to Quinnipiac University for his sophomore season. Scafariello finished his Bobcat career as the program’s all-time leader in home runs (45). The most famous homer of them all was the two-run moonshot he hit over the trees beyond the left field wall at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium during a 5-3 NCAA Tournament victory over regional host East Carolina.

“Coming from a little town in Connecticut, to going halfway across the country, then coming home to my backyard, it’s just an absolutely amazing feeling,” Scafariello told Q30 Television after the game. “This one is one I’ll never forget.”

Just short of two months later, Scafariello signed his first professional contract.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com