Obituary: Katherine Rose Gonya ‘Kaye’ Davis

Katherine Rose Gonya “Kaye” Davis of Shallotte, NC, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Kaye was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, daughter of Thomas Gonya and the late Rachel Caron Gonya. She was the epitome of a community servant. She volunteered for years at Southington Community Services before she made helping others part of her career as Executive Director of United Way in Southington. Volunteering always came natural to Kaye, so she was a driving force behind many of Southington’s community programs, such as the annual “Unique Boutique”. She especially enjoyed organizing and distributing Christmas gifts to the needy during the holidays. Her selflessness continued when she and her husband relocated to North Carolina, where she volunteered at Brunswick Family Assistance. Additionally, they both became involved in the Turtle Patrol on Holden Beach. She enjoyed living at the beach, walking in the neighborhood with her new friends of the Rivers Edge Golf Club and Plantation, and many long walks along Sunset Beach. Friends and family were of the utmost importance to Kaye.

She was infallible in her support for her family in their adventures. She worked for days preparing meals and other necessities for her husband Ken’s sailing journeys. Whenever he needed anything, Kaye was always there to see him through. Similarly, she donated her time as Troop Treasurer for her son Bryan’s Boy Scout Troop, and even though she did not particularly enjoy camping, she would go on trips with him because she knew that was what he wanted to do. Her motto was always “Do the right thing no matter what.” Kaye’s infectious laugh could fill a room. She was a vibrant soul who fought cancer three times. The first two times she merely considered it a “blip on the radar”. During those fights, she always kept a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She was the most loving Wife and Mother around and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Kaye is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, Kenneth Davis of Shallotte; adored son, Bryan Davis of New Hampshire; and two loving sisters, Johanna Handy of Sanford, Maine and Lisa Gonya of Fruit Cove, Florida.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14th at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders rd., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Shallotte, NC. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kaye asked that memorials be made to Brunswick Family Assistance, 4600-7 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470 or Friends of Community Services-Southington, 91 Norton Street, Plantsville, CT 06479. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com