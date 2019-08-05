Southington police investigate motorcycle accident

The Southington Police Department is investigating an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle on West Street last Friday. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact SPD officer Chad Michaud at (860) 621-0101.

Police responded to the motor vehicle collision in the area of 201 W. Center St. on Aug. 2, at 11:04 p.m. The investigation revealed that Gregory Peterson of Southington was operating a motorcycle westbound on W. Queen Street when a vehicle operated by Bruce Sluis of Bristol, exited Smith Medical at 201 W. Queen Street into the path of Peterson’s motorcycle.

Upon collision, Peterson was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance. Sluis was transported to Bristol Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.