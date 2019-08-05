Health Careers Open House at Tunxis Aug. 13

Tunxis Community College in Farmington will hold a Health Careers Open House on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the 700 Building hallway, adjacent to Tunxis Library.

Refreshments will be served.

All are welcome to stop in at any time during the event to learn more about Tunxis healthcare career certificate programs, meet the instructors, and learn about payment options.

Tunxis Continuing Education and Workforce Development offers career training for professions such as certified nurse aide, registered medical assistant, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician, central sterile processing, veterinary assistant, certified medical administrative assistant, massage therapy and patient care technician.

For more information on SNAP scholarships, call 860.773.1454 or email SNAP@tunxis.edu.

For more information on the open house and Continuing Education & Workforce Development programs, visit tunxis.edu/healthcareers, or call 860.773.1450. For an online map of campus, visit tunxis.edu/map.