Next up: A Taste of Southington on Wednesday, Aug. 7

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Barnes Museum invites any and all to the 18th annual Taste of Southington on the museum grounds on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Families and friends can browse unique selections from 11 different local restaurants.

Several fan-favorites will return, along with some newcomers. Paul Gregory’s, Namaste India, Catering by Chef Ralph, Craft Kitchen, Flair, Ideal Tavern, Sherman’s Taphouse, Blimpie, Hop Haus, Bakery on Center Street, and Frootie Tooties will offer a wide range of foods.

“There are so many wonderful restaurants in town, from chains to mom-and-pop shops and family-owned restaurants. It’s very nice for a town our size,” said Barnes Museum director Marie Secondo. “We’ve worked hard to get this line-up for the Taste of Southington, and we’re really proud of it.”

This year, while guests enjoy their dishes, Dave Zoni will keep them entertained. Zoni is known by locals for his old-time tunes.

“He’s a crooner,” said Secondo. “He will be singing the old Sinatra tunes and others in that genre.”

In addition to food and entertainment, volunteers will be available to offer tours of the museum throughout the event. There will also be face painting for children.

After the event, guests can meander over to the town green for the weekly “music on the green” entertainment series. The Aug. 7 selection is a polka band, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men, sponsored by the Polish Falcons of American Nest 307.

“The event is really a win-win for the museum and for businesses who participate,” said Secondo. “The restaurants earn some exposure, and it highlights the fact that this is our hometown museum, which belonged to townspeople who generously donated their home to the town of Southington years ago.”

Caretaker-curator of the Barnes Museum, Bonnie Plourde, said the event is sure to be fun every single year.

“It’s one of my favorite events to get ready for and to put on,” said Plourde, “and it’s gone on for 18 years. Southington residents have spoken, and it’s something we love to celebrate as being a part of this dynamic town.”

Plourde and Secondo agreed the event also serves as a way to say “thank you” to the restaurants who are supportive of the museum year-round.

The annual Taste of Southington is made possible with support from TD Bank.

The rain date for the event is Thursday, Aug. 8.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.