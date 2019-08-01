Obituary: Jane Bernice (Jedziniak) Ricard, 90

Jane Bernice (Jedziniak) Ricard completed her journey back to Paradise on Friday, July 26, 2019, after having blessed us all with her joyful spirit here on this earth for the past 90 years. Jane was pre-deceased by her son Stephen since 1971, and her husband Harvey since 1987.

Born at Hartford Hospital on November 24, 1928 to the late Leon and Bernice (Michalski) Jedziniak, Jane was the third of four children and very much enjoyed her life growing up in Wethersfield. As a first generation child of Polish immigrants, Jane truly embodied the ‘American Spirit’. Her patriotism was evident by just looking at all the American flags and bald eagles she proudly displayed in her home and yard. Jane began her working career at the G. Fox & Co. building in Hartford as a sales clerk before moving on to work for Stanley Tool as a bookkeeper, first in New Britain and then Plantsville, until her retirement. Known for many talents, Jane was an avid cook and her dinner parties were the stuff of legend in Southington. As her family and friends can attest, Jane truly was ‘the hostess with the mostest!’

Jane leaves behind a legacy in the family she led. Survived by her children, son Harvey and his wife Kathy of Southington, daughter Joyce of Southington and daughter Judith of Fort Pierce, FL. Her grandchildren, Prudence Doty, Elizabeth and her husband Kim Lister, Steven and his wife Sonia Ricard, Raymond Simmon and Ashley Ricard. In addition, Jane leaves behind her great-grandsons, William, Zakary and John, who she loved watching grow up.

Jane will also be missed by her sister-in-law Virginia (Zima) Jedziniak as well as many nieces and nephews and their children respectively. Jane’s loving embrace extends out to the cousins and their children and everyone who lovingly referred to her as ‘Grandma Jane’, especially Sara Greeley who shared many fun times and a *running joke* with her for years. Without a doubt however, we will all very much miss Jane’s cards and notes of encouragement and positiveness.

In addition to her husband and son, Jane was also pre-deceased by her siblings, Edward Jedziniak, Leona (Jedziniak) Ignatowicz and Chester ‘Chet’ Jedziniak. Without a doubt, all of them were waiting for her with smiles on their faces when she returned back to their loving embrace.

As a longtime communicant of Saint Dominic Church, a Memorial Mass of Catholic rites will be held at the Church of Saint Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington on Saturday, August 17th @ 11am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family as Jane and her husband Harvey will be laid to rest jointly with Harvey receiving full Navy military honors having served in the D-Day invasion of WWII. Jane’s wishes were that no flowers be sent, rather that if you are so inclined, make a donation in her name to any charity that benefits our military veterans and/or any animal shelters you see fit to gift in her name. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling funeral services. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com

On behalf of Jane Ricard and her entire family, our wish is that you love unconditionally and seek to be the most positive person you can be. This world needs more of that and Jane always worked to make that happen wherever she went. Peace..