Obituary: David R. Duchemin, 70

David R. Duchemin, 70, of Southington passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Jeanne (Behrens) Duchemin.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1948 in Hartford, the son of the late Aime and Charlotte (Belotas) Duchemin. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pratt & Whitney. David was a member of the Elks of Wallingford. He enjoyed playing golf and trips to the casino, and most of all he loved being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Jeanne, he is survived by his children Todd D. Duchemin and wife Lisa of Bristol, Michelle Sweeney and husband Mark of Wallingford and Carol Keller and husband Dave of Alabama, his grandchildren Jory and husband Alan, Bryce, Aiden, Maci, Rylee and Brendan as well as a great granddaughter Rhemi and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bobby.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

