Obituary: Bonnie Bertrand, 64

Bonnie Bertrand went to heaven, Wednesday, July 24, from her home in Barefoot Bay, FL, surrounded by her family.

Born on Groundhog Day in 1955, Bonnie was raised in Carmel, NY with her brothers, Randy and Scott by her parents Marion and Miles Oakley. She studied education at Mercy and Western Connecticut State University and went on to co-develop the highly regarded preschool program at Zion Lutheran Church in Southington, CT.

She was a devout wife to Walter Bertrand Jr. and mother to Heather Serfass and Jesse Bertrand. She leaves behind them, along with her son in law Josh Serfass, daughter in law Brooke Bertrand, mother and father in law Bea Bertrand and Walter Bertrand Sr, and beloved grandchildren Peyton, Skylar, Julia, and Rocco. Heaven has gained an angel.

A service will be held on August 10, at 11:00am at Zion Lutheran Church at 531 Woodruff Street, Southington CT 06489, with a reception to follow at Manor Inn at 1636 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Milldale, CT 06467.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to VITAS Community Connection •• 255 East Fifth Street Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202 •• 888-232-6111 •• communityconnections@vitas.com in loving memory of Bonnie Bertrand.