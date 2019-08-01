Meriden man arrested for jealous attack at Southington home

On Saturday July 27, Southington police were called to a local residence after receiving a report that a male was hitting a vehicle with a machete. The investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Figueroa, 35, of Meriden for carrying a dangerous weapon, home invasion, first degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, second degree threatening, second degree reckless endangerment, strangulation, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Police found that Figueroa went to the home an ex-girlfriend and found another vehicle in the driveway. He believed that she was with another male, so he tried to kick down the door to gain entry into the home.

The other male exited the home through a side door to find Figueroa striking his vehicle with the machete. Figueroa advanced toward the male with the machete in his hand, and the man fled the scene. Figueroa then broke the window on the door to the residence and forced entry to the home. Once inside, he began throwing and destroying items in the home.

When police arrived, Figueroa would not let the victim answer the door but eventually answered the door, himself. He was taken into custody by police.

His ex-girlfriend suffered cuts and scratches on her arms, along with red marks on her neck consistent with having had a hand placed forcefully on her throat. Her identity is not being released by police.

Figueroa was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on July 29.