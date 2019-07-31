Romano returns to the minors

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington’s own Sal Romano got a chance to pitch in the major leagues for the first time since the end of the 2018 season.

Romano, a 2012 Southington High School graduate, was recalled by the Cincinnati Reds from the Louisville Bats, their AAA affiliate, on July 22. He pitched in one game before being sent back down to Louisville this past Sunday.

“Live in the moment… it’s all in His hands,” Romano tweeted on Monday.

Romano threw three innings in Cincinnati’s 14-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 23 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. He picked up a save in the appearance, the first save of his major league career. It’s the second of his professional baseball career, with the first coming on June 14 of this year for Louisville against the Buffalo Bisons. He pitched 1.1 innings in that game, a 3-2 win, and struck out all four batters that he faced.

In the July 23 game against the Brewers, Romano gave up one run on three hits, struck out two and walked one. He faced 12 batters and threw 51 pitches, including 31 for strikes.

“He threw really well. It looked a little different to me than it did in spring training – a little more downhill,” manager David Bell told John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It just looked powerful. There might be more in there, which is pretty exciting. We just have to see how it all works out.”

Romano was just happy to be back up with the big club.

“It was great to get back out there with everybody, and just enjoy the moment, take it all in again,” Romano said in Fay’s story. “It’s been a while for me. It took a second to realize it’s the same game. I’ve been here before. My job was to go out and finish it for the team. I was able to do that.”

Romano’s save is the first by a Southington native in the major leagues since Rob Dibble. Dibble had 89 career saves, including his last one on June 28, 1995 against the Minnesota Twins. The save came in a 4-3 win at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.

