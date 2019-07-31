Police blotter for the Aug. 2 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, July 17 to Tuesday, July 23:
Wednesday, July 17
- Rebecca King, 25, of no known address, was charged with second degree criminal trespassing.
Thursday, July 18
- Pamela Rustigan, 54, of 251 Norton St., Southington, was charged with breach of peace.
Friday, July 19
- Kyle Calechman, 30, of 37 Birchcrest Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Sunday, July 21
- Otis Mendez, 29, of 70 Webster St., Plainville, was charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Dawn Girau-Stephens, 35, of 121 Berlin Ave., Southington, was charged with possession of controlled substance, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, misuse of marker plates and improper number of headlights.
Monday, July 22
- Andres Luis Lugo, 21, of 26 Elmview Circle, Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Paul Tomeo, 38, of 370 Pondview Dr., Southington, was charged with risk of injury, second degree criminal mischief and third degree assault.
- Paul Shappy, 74, of 198 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with breach of peace.
- Anthony Lyons, 32, of 428 Broad St., Meriden, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ryan McCormack, 39, of 50 Cardinal Dr., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to illuminate plate.