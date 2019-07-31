Police blotter for the Aug. 2 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, July 17 to Tuesday, July 23:

Wednesday, July 17

Rebecca King, 25, of no known address, was charged with second degree criminal trespassing.

Thursday, July 18

Pamela Rustigan, 54, of 251 Norton St., Southington, was charged with breach of peace.

Friday, July 19

Kyle Calechman, 30, of 37 Birchcrest Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of possession of controlled substance.

Sunday, July 21

Otis Mendez, 29, of 70 Webster St., Plainville, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Dawn Girau-Stephens, 35, of 121 Berlin Ave., Southington, was charged with possession of controlled substance, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, misuse of marker plates and improper number of headlights.

Monday, July 22