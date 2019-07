Fire report for the Aug. 2 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, July 15 to Sunday, July 21:

Monday, July 15

10:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., Public service

10:49 a.m., 560 Berlin St., Vehicle accident

1:44 p.m., Queen Street & Chaffee Lane, Vehicle accident

2:24 p.m., 334 Atwater St., EMS call excluding vehicle

4:04 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building

5:48 p.m., 725 Savage St., No incident found on arrival

6:18 p.m., 500 Queen St., Vehicle accident

7:22 p.m., 125 Howard Ave., Arcing, shorted electrical

7:27 p.m., 57 Weiss Way, Gas leak

Tuesday, July 16

1:26 a.m., 43 Cortland Way, Carbon monoxide detector activated

4:01 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

4:14 a.m., 235 Queen St., Alarm system sounded

2:34 p.m., 574 Laning St., Power line down

3:34 p.m., 232 Foley Dr., Lock-in

4:27 p.m., 154 Beechwood Dr., HazMat release investigation

7:22 p.m., 8 Jordan Ct., Animal rescue

10:15 p.m., 207 Wild Oak Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

Wednesday, July 17

5:26 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

6:13 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lock-out building

10:12 a.m., 354 Clark St., Building fire

12:08 p.m., 354 Clark St., Building fire

1:19 p.m., 409 Canal St., Sprinkler activation, no fire

2:21 p.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Search for person on land

5:17 p.m., 58 Dawn Ln., Gasoline or other flammable

11:48 p.m., 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government

Thursday, July 18

6:45 a.m., 250 Summer St., Power line down

9:29 a.m., Summer Street & West Main Street, Vehicle accident

10:20 a.m., 1610 West St., Smoke detector activation

5:27 p.m., 410 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle

6:20 p.m., 416 North Main St., Smoke detector activation

6:44 p.m., 136 Sheffield Pl., Carbon monoxide detector activation

7:33 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Friday, July 19

7:55 a.m., Orchard Lane & Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Chemical spill or leak

9:44 a.m., 2216 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Excessive heat, scorch burns

10:24 a.m., 36 Buckland St., Service call, other

2:24 p.m., 185 West St., Gas leak

2:46 p.m., 83 West Main St., Vehicle accident

9:06 p.m., 491 Darling St., Alarm system sounded

Saturday, July 20

9:13 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

12:40 p.m., I-84 Westbound & on-ramp, Vehicle accident

2:33 p.m., 247 Bristol St., CO detector activation

3:01 p.m., Ruggles Row & Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Vehicle accident

3:50 p.m., 124 Carter Ln., Gasoline or other flammable

4:04 p.m., 1085 West St., Removal of victims

8:14 p.m., 39 Zwicks Farm Rd., Gas leak

9:51 p.m., 111 South Plains Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle

Sunday, July 21