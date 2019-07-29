Obituary: Richard S. Riera, 61

Richard S. Riera, 61, of Southington, passed away at his home,Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Born in New Britain the son of Ruth and the late John P. Riera.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Heather, step-daughters, Savannah and Shelby Nash, his mother Ruth, brother, Randall and wife Diana and three nephews, Shane Riera of California and Zachariah & Jacob Riera of Bristol. Rick also leaves behind numerous family members and so many beautiful and loving friends. He was pre-deceased by his father, John P. Riera and brother, Robert V. Riera, along with furever friends, Sophie and Bennie.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 28 from 11:00 am to1:00 pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, 06111.

