Farmers market draws crowds to town green each Friday

Despite the heat wave, locals made their way to the town green Friday afternoon for the weekly Southington Farmers Market. There was plenty of fresh produce to go around, from peppers to eggplant, zucchini to tomatoes, carrots to herbs and much more.

The selection doesn’t stop at fruits and vegetables. On July 19, vendors offered beef jerky, jellies and jams, soaps, baked breads, deodorant and body butter, jewelry, pies, and even fresh fish products. All products are Connecticut-grown.

The farmers market sets up weekly at the town green from the first Friday in July through the last Friday in October. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. each Friday. There is entertainment provided for the children, whether it be story time with the Southington Library, music by the Terri & Rob Duo, Cameron Sutphin Music, or Tinkergarten kids’ activities.

The Southington Farmers Market is a division of the Southington Community YMCA. For more information, visit www.southingtonfarmersmarket.org.