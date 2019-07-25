Woman arrested for fighting and lying to police

Cheryl Moran, 50, of Southington, turned herself in at the Southington Police Department on Saturday, July 13 on an outstanding warrant for a dispute with a couple in downtown Southington on Feb. 16, 2019.

On the day of the incident, Moran became involved in a verbal dispute with a male and female in downtown Southington. As the couple walked away, Moran grabbed onto the female. The two women began to push and pull at each other, falling to the ground. The male that had been in the dispute, along with another male, separated the two females.

The female suffered minor injuries in this incident.

During the course of the investigation, Moran gave police a statement that was later, based on witness accounts, determined to be false.

Police charged Moran with two counts of second degree breach of peace, making a false statement, third degree assault, and unlawful restraint. She was released on a written promise to appear in Bristol Court on July 29.