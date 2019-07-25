Obituary: Mary A. (Zakrewski) Okenquist, 93

Mary A. (Zakrewski) Okenquist, 93, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Okenquist for 67 years.

Born on March 9, 1926 in Southington to the late Roger and Anna (Simonik) Zakrewski, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Mary worked as a secretary at Pratt and Whitney from 1962 to 1987, retiring after 24 years of service. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Bradley Memorial Hospital gift shop for many years. Mary was the unofficial statistician for the Boston Red Sox and was a huge UCONN Women’s Basketball fan. She never left home without her hair done, lipstick on and dressed To a T. She was witty, helpful to her family and friends and loved animals, especially her cats.

Mary is survived by her daughter Sharon Okenquist of South Salem, NY and her granddaughter, who she took great pride in, Caroline Okenquist Lenz and her fiancé Kelsey Kurz of NY. She is also survived by her sister Agnes Turci of Southington, brother-in-law, Tony Feola of Simsbury and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her son, Robert G. Okenquist, her sister Ann Feola and her brother-in-law, Henry Turci.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. There are no calling hours. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.